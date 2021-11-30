Madhuri Dixit in Seema Gujral's wine floral saree is an absolute gleaming goddess: Yay or Nay?

Engagement celebrations are on the rise and to feed your fantasies of dressing up, what would you set your eyes on? With a saree, there's always a statement you can make with sheer grace. If you're someone like us who isn't ready to shift your focus from drapes that appear all glorious, here we are with a stunning reference for you from the legendary diva, Madhuri Dixit.

The superstar's style usually spans from sarees, skirts, to lehengas and sometimes palazzos come into the limelight as well. There's nothing that doesn't look elegant on her and what's perpetually intriguing about her is that she takes experimenting with outfits in her stride and does it with absolute panache. As we borrow tips, let’s take note of how sarees will never suffer a bad rep and make a not-so-regular choice in the colour department, let’s say no red, yellow, green, and pink. Think a red wine-hued one?

Fashion stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta picked out a Seema Gujral saree for the Dil To Pagal Hai actress. The georgette saree that costs Rs. 76,000 is delightfully embellished with Swarovski crystals placed in floral patterns all in shades of purple. It created quite the contrasting look, this further complemented the triple-layered sequin and the blush pink satin border. This sheer saree had its pallu cascaded down and was teamed with a sleeveless blouse bedecked with sequins same as the saree.

Madhuri’s dreamy look was upped with the beautiful detail of accessories encrusted with sparkly studs that appeared via heart-shaped earrings outlined with floral patterns, a three-tiered bangle, and rings from Mahesh Notandass. And, for her makeup and hairdo, her go-to makeup that’s usually done on her skin was chosen again. Matte skin, eyeliner in place, volumised eyelashes, and a dark shade of lipstick were given a thumbs up.

