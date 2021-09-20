Madhuri Dixit is a sight for sore eyes in this ENCHANTING Rahul Mishra floral saree: Yay or Nay?

can easily brighten any gloomy day. As a judge in a dance show with a packed schedule, she is always busy making headlines with her gorgeous avatars. From lehengas, sarees to shararas, Madhuri has tried it all but we are failing miserably to decide in which outfit she looks best. She has always graced our screens with her captivating dance moves and her million-dollar smile, and now she is making our hearts skip a beat with her traditional attires.

Today, Madhuri again decided to kill with her looks in a sheer floral saree by Rahul Mishra. Madhuri's love for dramatic sarees is well-known and this was no different either. She wore a blue organza saree that had multi-coloured floral hand-embroidery all over it. Lace and embroidered details ran along the scalloped borders of the saree with rose designs. Teaming up with an off-white heavily embroidered blouse, she looked like a total floral goddess. The sleeveless strappy blouse blended with the saree very well.

The ‘Tezaab’ actress has never disappointed us with her makeup and this time too she looked quite fetching. Filled-in brows, flawless base, mascara-laden eyelashes, softly blushed cheeks and berry lips completed her stunning look. Her hair was tied in a bouffant style ponytail leaving a few locks to fall on her face. She accessorised with statement earrings with floral designs and gemstones and bracelets with some stacked rings from Latique and Anmol Jewellers.

Madhuri looked absolutely breathtaking in this floral drape. And we are sure her pictures will beat away your Monday blues.

So what do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments.

