Madhuri Dixit, Tara Sutaria to Mouni Roy: 5 Times Celebs STOLE the limelight in silver sarees

Sarees are that Indian traditional piece that is meant to exalt your wardrobe wear instantly. The sheer timelessness and beauty of sarees are eternal. This traditional classic has vehemently stood the test of time. And with the approaching festive season, let yourself be draped in beautiful sarees because they are your precious wardrobe investments. And the latest colour that is in vogue- silver.

While you might think silver is drab compared to gold, we picked out a list of celebs that are here to change your mind. They are equally glamorous and bright. From lehengas, dresses to gowns, silver can seldom go wrong. And these divas prove it. So if you want to get inspired, read on.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have today. While she is only two films old, she has won over many hearts with her off-screen fashion choices. Tara's pretty face and fit bod make her a favourite of designers. To attend a Diwali party, the SOTY 2 actress dolled up in a Manish Malhotra silver sequinned saree that she styled with a grey bralette. Her effortlessly stunning look was accessorised with a multi-layered diamond necklace. Poker straight hair and dewy makeup she looked right out of a dream.

Being a Bengali by heart, Mouni's love for sarees is bound to be inevitable. Her Instagram handle serves as proof of that. Recently for a photoshoot, Mouni wore a sparkling silver saree with an embellished strappy blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The drape had asymmetric front pleats that gave a quirky touch to the ethnic wear. She left her hair in wavy tresses and for her glam, chose smokey eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks and a pink lip shade. Silver pumps and statement rings completed her look.

This timeless beauty can almost pull off anything with her million-dollar smile. Her love for Indian outfits is known, but her heart lies in sarees. And she manages to slay in all. A few months ago, Madhuri decked up in a Manish Malhotra creation. The silver sequinned saree looked dazzling on her. She teamed it with a half sleeve blouse that had similar sequinned patterns all over. She paired it with a polki necklace and drop earrings with a chunky bracelet looking every bit regal. Her side-parted hair was blow-dried into waves. Flawless base, mascara-laden lashes and glossy nude lipstick added to her glam.

The Queen star is extremely vocal about her love for sarees. From casual airport looks to promotions, sarees are the go-to look for Kangana. On National Handloom Day, Kangana flaunted her love for the fabric in a silver handloom saree. She teamed with a sleeveless blouse with a statement choker necklace and a pair of studs. Neatly tied bun with nude makeup looked ethereal on her.

Samantha Akkineni

There is no doubt that Samantha is one of the most glamorous actresses in the country right now. For a store launch, Samantha wore a silver kanjeevaram saree from Mugdha Art Studio with a matching sleeveless blouse. A statement choker necklace from Akoya Jewels and small studs completed the accessory department. Subtle makeup, blushed cheeks and nude lips floored us over.

So are you ready to slay in silver? And whose saree did you like best? Tell us in the comments.

