Madhuri Dixit in a thigh-high slit gown proves she's the queen of golden glamour; Yay or Nay?

The season to sparkle is upon us. Just as MTV VMAs 2022 showed us how. Which leaves us with one question: How many dresses are too many? It's true now all the shopping madness circles around ethnic ensembles considered to be the most fitting for festivities. But, festivals do not appear every day. Parties are more regular, you can have one twice, thrice, or multiple times. Let's enter the chat on what to look for now. Shiny outfits have been in the fashion business for far too long. Not to mention, your celebrities too have told us glamourous stories, and guess who has impressed again? Madhuri Dixit.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress is currently judging an Indian dance reality show. Fashionable outfits are incoming and we're getting restless with the waiting we'll have to do. Madhuri's style never disappoints, she's graceful and flamboyant which is often reflected in her attires. Her version of radiant charm is something we have our eyes glued on. Yes, we're talking about her latest look. All gold, all fabulous.

Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri donned a tulle gown and glistened with crystal embellishments in shades of brown, silver and gold positioned neatly. It had a tight-fitted bodice, a sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit, and a two-layered belt that was as gold as her ensemble. Also making a swift statement was her cape which her straps held. These floor-sweeping flowy details had feather trimmings and 3D butterflies. Is this a hint that mind-blowing dresses aren't hard to find?

Madhuri's matte makeup was beautifully done by Lekha Gupta. Look at that lipstick, so lovely! Her side-parted hairdo was styled into waves. The Kalank actress' look was also capped off with platform ankle-strap heels and drop earrings.

