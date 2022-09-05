Madhuri Dixit turns up her retro glam for the day in a polka dot saree; Yay or Nay?

Sarees are an unavoidable staple and need we remind you of the times these have proven to be our last-minute saviours and mostly our very-first choice? The award for the best outfit out there somehow always reaches a saree and it's the only heightened level of glamour we can think of when we drape one. Rain or shine, you'll always be the highlight in a saree. Not missing weddings this season? Talk about another retro and ravishing number donned by Madhuri Dixit.

This much-needed chat is now taken control by a saree. A major vibe for a daytime shaadi, this polka dot print saree can add lots of brightness to your ethnic look. Just saying you can't forget stylish outfits with Madhuri at full-on work mode now. Now as a judge for a reality show, she's sweeping our hearts with one look at a time. it's time to consider a nostalgia-inducing saree. Does a retro print ever fail to enter our hearts? One solution to ever look dressy and dreamy is right here.

Today a few pictures of the Koyla actress made rounds. The sight has all been impressive as she looked stunning in a red saree which featured a beige polka dot print. It also had silver embellished borders with gold scalloped hems. To also add prettiness to her OOTD, an embroidered puff-sleeved blouse was selected. Nothing could help us say goals better than the embellished belt that infused a contemporary spin to her look. Do we need accessories? Why not? Make it a full show with drop earrings, kadas, and rings. Madhuri's side-parted hairdo was brushed and styled into a wavy one. A bright red pout and a black winged eyeliner, don't go simple, go bold was the tone of her makeup look.

