Madhuri Dixit turns up her retro glam for the day in a polka dot saree; Yay or Nay?
It's a retro-chic day for actress Madhuri Dixit. Here's how red and fabulous she looks.
Sarees are an unavoidable staple and need we remind you of the times these have proven to be our last-minute saviours and mostly our very-first choice? The award for the best outfit out there somehow always reaches a saree and it's the only heightened level of glamour we can think of when we drape one. Rain or shine, you'll always be the highlight in a saree. Not missing weddings this season? Talk about another retro and ravishing number donned by Madhuri Dixit.
This much-needed chat is now taken control by a saree. A major vibe for a daytime shaadi, this polka dot print saree can add lots of brightness to your ethnic look. Just saying you can't forget stylish outfits with Madhuri at full-on work mode now. Now as a judge for a reality show, she's sweeping our hearts with one look at a time. it's time to consider a nostalgia-inducing saree. Does a retro print ever fail to enter our hearts? One solution to ever look dressy and dreamy is right here.
Today a few pictures of the Koyla actress made rounds. The sight has all been impressive as she looked stunning in a red saree which featured a beige polka dot print. It also had silver embellished borders with gold scalloped hems. To also add prettiness to her OOTD, an embroidered puff-sleeved blouse was selected. Nothing could help us say goals better than the embellished belt that infused a contemporary spin to her look. Do we need accessories? Why not? Make it a full show with drop earrings, kadas, and rings. Madhuri's side-parted hairdo was brushed and styled into a wavy one. A bright red pout and a black winged eyeliner, don't go simple, go bold was the tone of her makeup look.
Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week