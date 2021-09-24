Madhuri Dixit in a Vvani sharara set showed us how to make a dazzling desi statement; Yay or Nay?

We don’t blame you if you can’t think outside the traditional code that declares sarees as the best ethnic attire. There’s more the desi in you would love. We do not wish to cloud your mind, freshen up your festive wardrobe with shararas this season. Gear up for some incomparable elegance. 's latest look is the case in point.

Let’s just admit to the fact that weddings don’t seem to take a break. With so many invites, it’s only fair to keep your outfit options open. Looking for something that’s comfortable and makes you feel and look all glammed up every single second. The secret recipe of any stunning outfit depends on the colours you go for or anything that adds a moment of dazzle. Something like the Kalank starlet’s pink and blue sharara is simply perfect. Tanya Mehta and Ami Patel styled Madhuri in a Vvani by Vani Vats’ Mughal Boota kurta sharara set that entailed a strappy kurta with a border that was beautified with sequins and multi-colour thread work. The gorgeously and meticulously embroidered floral patterns were enhanced with sequins as well. Giving company to this striking piece was her Georgette palazzo pants which settled neatly in pleats and sequins.

Going strong with the mesmerising vibe, the blue sheer dupatta made for a spellbinding look with the embroidered border upped with mirrors. Her desi avatar was taken to the next level with jhumkas, studded fingering, and a single bangle from Amrapali Jewels. Her hair coloured so on-point in brown was brushed to a side-parted hairdo. Madhuri’s makeup has us sending out heart-eye emoticons, thanks to the matte skin, glossy pink lips, pinkish-brown eyelids, and groomed eyebrows.

Are you ready for the festive season? What are your views about this look? Yay or Nay?

