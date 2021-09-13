Madhuri Dixit's printed co ord set reads pretty in floral; Yay or Nay?

The floral print is indeed nothing new. Pretty old, but falling in love with it hopelessly is quite easy and happens in an instant. You often notice how versatile the print can be and everybody has these in dozens, to say the least. We saw another outfit to our luck today and it looked fabulous on the diva who donned it with elan.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress was seen outside a dance show location in a mustard-yellow printed co-ordinated set. has always been the queen who put out striking looks in floral and beyond. The starlet’s latest OOTD seems to be our current favourite which we may have already put on our radar. How boring is your to-buy list without the flower print at the No.1 spot? This combo featured had every perfect detail one can think of from the crop top that had minute embroidery details which were styled with high-waisted flared pants and a long jacket placed on her shoulder. This floor-length cover-up also had tiny tassels attached to the hemline.

As the outfit had multi-coloured floral print on it, accessories also brought some colour. With tiny pearls that played show-stopper, red and green were the two other hues that were spotted. Her layered neckpieces counted on dangler earrings, silver bangles, and fingerings. Her side-parted wavy hair was well teamed with the makeup that comprised of matte skin, bright pout, groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner, and volumised eyelashes.

