Makar Sankranti 2022: Alia Bhatt, Sara to Deepika:Celeb approved black ethnic outfits to take inspiration from

The festival goes by different names across India. Pongal, Sankranti, Lohri, call it what you want, but it marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of Spring in the country. And like every other Indian festival, this one too is rich in foods and is celebrated with kites flying all over the sky. When it comes to outfits, while for most other festivals we prefer dressing up in bright and flashy colours, this festival is known for those celebrating in black!

Since this day marks the last day of winter, it is considered and proven to be one of the coldest of the entire season. Since the black colour absorbs heat, most people prefer to wear it to keep warm. And while black is usually considered inauspicious for festivals, today makes for the rare exception!

Looking for some last-minute outfit inspiration? We have you covered!

Alia Bhatt



For a simple and fuss-free look, we suggest you take notes from Alia Bhatt. The actress who has a vast ethnic wardrobe rocked a black full-sleeve Anarkali with trousers for the promotions of Kalank. Minimal gold embroidery all over the outfit and a dupatta with gold sequin work topping it, wedge kolhapuri slippers and statement gold earrings completed this girl-next-door look.

Sara Ali Khan



Want a more cosy look? Take notes from Sara Ali Khan. The diva who also falls back on ethnic fits when all else fails rocked a velvet full-sleeve kurta with matching pants. The hem of the kurta and pants and the high neck of the kurta featured glittery gold zardozi work that gave Sara's outfit a regal touch. Gold juttis completed her look.

Deepika Padukone



For a more clean and sleek look, Deepika Padukone's straight fit Sabyasachi kurta is just perfect. It hugged her figure and bore minimal gold embroidery from waist down. Styled with a pair of white churidar pants black organza dupatta, gold heels and statement chaandbali earrings, her look commanded attention without looking over-the-top.

Tara Sutaria



Tired of keeping it low and want to make a glam impact on this festive occasion? Pick out a black short kurta with gold embroidery and pair it with a matching black skirt as Tara Sutaria did. It is not only figure flattering but also makes it seem like you've put effort into dressing up. Throw on a matching black dupatta and complete the look with statement gold earrings to leave a mark.

Kangana Ranaut



Want to take the traditional route? Kangana Ranaut looked like the ultimate desi girl in a black saree with silver criss-cross patterns across the ensemble. You can either pin yours up on your shoulder or let the drape hang loose on your arm. Keep your accessories to a minimum with a simple pearl choker and let your saree do the talking!

Here's wishing all of you a happy Makar Sankranti! Which outfit are you taking inspiration from for the festival?

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 6 stars who showed us how to dress desi and slay in black lehengas