Malaika Arora accessorised her white ruffle dress with an EXPENSIVE YSL bag for a brunch date: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora has always had an upper hand when it comes to dressing up. The diva manages to make heads turn no matter where she's going and what she's doing. From taking her dog out to a walk to heading to the gym or meetings. Yesterday, the yoga guru was spotted looking like a million bucks on a brunch date with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Malla who is known for her enviable figure and stellar dance moves, stepped out in a pristine white mini dress that showed off her toned legs. The 48-year-old opted for a white dress with a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage. Her dress featured tiered ruffles in layers and exaggerated voluminous sleeves that were cinched at her wrists.

The diva let her dress do all the talking but her accessories caught our eye as well. A pair of ankle-length black heeled boots gave her outfit a grunge twist. What added a pop of colour though, was Malla's Saint Laurent clutch bag. The puffer piece was chic and added a touch of luxe to the outfit. The Sade Puffer Envelope Clutch Bag made from leather is priced at a whopping 1,350 Euros which converts to roughly Rs. 1.14 lakhs, features diamond quilting and the signature YSL logo plate in gold.

We loved Malaika Arora's brunch look and are going to bookmark it for when we need to dress up with bae for a day out. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to JLo: STUNNING celeb outfits in Designer of the week: Georges Hobeika