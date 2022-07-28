Malaika Arora aces her muse game in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna sheer gown at FDCI India Couture Week 2022

It's been a good and glamourous one week since we've been hovering over back and forth at all that's been weaving at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. Every collection showcased by skilled Indian designers who served creations perfected to magnificent levels has left us impressed. With renowned and coveted names getting the own-the-spotlight code mastered, last night was another hit that the Delhi fashion stage witnessed. Musing around casually and slaying was Malaika Arora in a sheer ensemble by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Looked upon for contemporary and intricate craftsmanship infused in their works, these designers brought a soothing palette under the yellow limelight as they put out their Fibonacci collection. Couture is about glorifying the beauty of handcrafted embroidered patterns which demands meticulous attention. Absolutely an intricate process, its flattering results rarely disappoint. We spotted winning ensembles at the designers’ debut show yesterday that mingled regal fabrics and techniques to bring gowns with elongated trains, bandhi jackets, draped kurtas, sherwanis, cut-out dresses, and many note-worthy ones together. What a show!

Now, let's rave about the ravishing showstopper who is a pro at rocking sheer outfits. When the world tells you there's only one Mala, trust them. She nails every look with panache and that's something that doesn't feel as easy as you take a walk in the park. You see a floor-sweeping number on her and did she carry it off? Yes, this is bold and beyond fine! This monotone black sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline cut in a risque V shape. To also gape at was the thigh-high slit, sparkly embellishments that carved out geometric designs, a statement was made! We are also fans of the mini train it carried.

Malaika's outfit was complemented with a diamond-studded necklace that had a square pendant and platform heels. Majestic indeed! The 48-year-old glam diva was signed off with a wavy hairdo which had a structured touch and a reddish-orange pout, smokey-eye makeup, and intensely highlighted skin.

