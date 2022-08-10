Malaika Arora aces her sweater weather style with ripped jeans and Louis Vuitton's bucket bag; Yay or Nay?

It's not monsoon unless you own a sweater. A plenitude awaits your approval because the biting cold temps may seem a little too much to deal with. Sweaters are now officially the byword for a staple and are primed to be the cosy cute friend you'd rely on for days. Another laud-worthy appeal of sweaters is that these can improve your layering prowess, style these over a tee or a crop top, and would you fail to look chic? While so many warm and cool ones sit in hiding, Malaika Arora showed us a must-have classic sweater. Here, look at it!

Fit into the trend of pulling off cute sweaters that also look timeless. That's why you need a white or a black one that looks fantastic with denim pants or anything you pair your favourite sweater with. The diva proved there's no need to run for a good sweater when you have this reference to the rescue. Dressed in an ivory knitted sweater with a ribbed U neck, hem, and cuffs, the bodice of the attire also held patterns to give it a stylish definition.

She made her casual style look fun with blue ripped jeans designed with a straight-fit and partially flared. Those hot pink woolly flip-flops are a bright charm you can take anywhere under the sun to stroll around with ease. The tradition of taking luxe and natty bags is something Mala showcased again with Louis Vuitton's Muria bucket bag which was curated from Mahina calf and the Rs. 3,69,442.96 accessory also had a brown braided top handle, leather detailing, and the French brand's monogram motif. Her hair was tied into a low bun and the Anarkali Disco Chali dancer's makeup just complimented her skin's natural glow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

