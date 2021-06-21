Malaika Arora adds a chic twist to her baggy mom jeans with a skimpy white crop top; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora takes casual dressing to a new level as she styles her baggy jeans with a chic crop top. Check it out

Finally, things are starting to get back to the ‘new normal’ and while pajamas and yoga pants were the only things on our OOTD lists, it feels good to see people play dress up again. Over the last few days, we’re seeing celebs step out in their colourful attire while giving us a peek at their monsoon wardrobe. Today, we spotted none other than who took casual dressing to a whole new level.

We spotted the actress out and about in the city and this time around she ditched her usual workout wardrobe for a chic twist. The actress picked out a pair of baggy mom jeans with a high-waisted silhouette that cropped right at her ankles making it a perfect pick for the rainy season. She styled the blue jeans with the classic white but instead of picking out a crisp shirt, she opted for a chic crop top. The white-blue combo was elevated as she showed off her toned curves in the ruffled top.

With a coffee in hand, the actress covered her face with a grey face mask while a twisted ponytail pulled her long mane back. A dainty gold necklace accessorised the look while she kept her makeup to the minimum. While the outfit was a quite the winner, she styled the look with a pair of Reebok slides that felt offbeat with the entire look.

What are your thoughts about her off-duty look? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

