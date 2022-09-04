Malaika Arora in an Alexander McQueen tank top and bell bottoms proves the chicer, the better; Yay or Nay?

We must admit that we can't let the monsoon gloom hit our closets. That's exactly why our minds are too consumed with what outfit to add and when. As sad as we may sound, life doesn't get any better when we forget sleeveless outfits and trade the same with cosy raincoats or jackets. Has the sun ever told you it won't make a return? So, why must you not explore the cool things from the fashion world? Malaika Arora is majorly on board with tank tops as we all know them. This grey gem is just as chic.

Mala is a busy bee but a total fashion aficionado who has all the time in the world to dress up and slay. Mostly too hot to handle and sometimes extremely offbeat, we wouldn't dare to imitate those looks. Malaika continues to be a Malaika (Think stylish) and what about you? She found a tank top for the win from Alexander McQueen. The 48-year-old was seen outside a salon recently dressed in a casual outfit which included a tank top with graphic print in black.

What Mala shows, works. As seen the way she tucked in this U-neck number inside deep blue bell bottom pants. It had a flared fit and a shaded effect. Fits like a dream and looks dreamier. She existed out of the salon with sunnies and heels on. The Ekwari Tak Le dancer had her hair blow-dried and she applied minimal makeup. The diva also wore the same outfit at night to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's residence. Well, this time we spotted a top knot, light red lipstick, and a black backpack.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week