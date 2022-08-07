Malaika Arora in Alice McCall skirt set makes a pretty in pink case like a diva; Yay or Nay?

What is it like to have a pink day? We think it's going to be a cute one. It's the colour that can instantly warm up your heart and make you look effortlessly best dressed. It comes as no surprise when Malaika Arora shows how to glam up. One day it's pink, then red, and what next? We're always getting some references to love and one of her latest looks impressive.

Nothing like a classic combo to assure you that a statement can be made. Expect head turns when in this coordinated skirt set from Alice McCall. There will always be room for a skirt in our closets and of course, it's a very complimenting partner, here it turns out to be a full-sleeved top. This two-piece pink and white ensemble featured a cropped top with front heart-shaped gold and pearl embellished button fastening and an oversized collar. This Rs. 34,762.09 top looked like a dream team when combined with the high-waisted mini skirt.

Maneka Harisinghani styled this for Mala with Viange's diamond-shaped gold earrings and pointed-toe pink metallic pumps. Add some gold rings to give your fingers a decked-up look and you can also carry a white sling bag or a clutch to slay the aesthetics of your accessory game. The 48-year-old's dyed hair was styled into part sleek and part waves. Do you want to try a ponytail with this outfit? Sleek it up and go ahead. Opt for minimal makeup or go with a no-bright pink lipstick and wear black eyeliner.

