Malaika Arora in Amit Aggarwal: Yay or Nay?

For India's Best Dancer, Malaika picked out an outfit in an indigo blue and sea green shade by Amit Aggarwal. Check it out!
While the world is still spiralling amidst the pandemic, a lot of people are not letting COVID come in the way of their schedule. Malaika Arora is one such Bollywood diva who is stopping at nothing. Arora is back to routine to playing judge on India's Best Dancer. For the show, Malaika put her most fashionable foot forward. The diva set out to the sets all decked up, looking glam as ever! 

To judge the reality television show, Malaika dazzled in an outfit by Amit Aggarwal. 
It featured a metallic indigo blue latex turtleneck top that hugged her body and opened into a metallic green pleated tiered skirt with an asymmetrical hem. To add to the metallic look of her outfit, her stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika in metallic silver pumps to complete her look. 
Adding to the already glamorous look, Malaika opted for poker-straight hair that was parted in the centre. Her glam was all about clean makeup - smokey eyes, filled-in brows, blush cheeks and a matte rosy pout. 

The outfit enhanced Malla's slender figure well and we love how chic her glam was, that perfectly complemented her look. 
We loved her look from head to toe! 
What are your thoughts on Malaika's look in Amit Aggarwal? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

