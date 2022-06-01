Malaika Arora amps up her summer glam twice in a brown co-ord skirt set & thigh-high slit dress; Yay or Nay?

It's a beautiful brown world and feels so good to live in it, right? Generally chic, this hue has cemented its status as a favourite amongst so many celebrities. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and so many others that our minds can't stop thinking of have tended towards its glamour. The latest to join the club is Malaika Arora, the B-town's pro As summer has brought with it, the print and thigh-high slit game, so with a keen interest in showing you and giving style tips on how to look ready for all of the fun, check out these references.

The mother-of-one had a jam-packed day yesterday for she hustled from one location to another for the love of work, yes, but also fashion. She painted her day all brown and it was a triple streak done right. It all began as she returned to Mumbai in Gucci's track pants which she also took to Gauri Khan's Juhu store. And, then arrived the diva all dolled up in two one-shoulder ensembles.

As co-ordinated sets don't seem to disappoint and are so everywhere, you'd pick this for a brunch. We heart the autumn feels. Malaika rocked a tropical printed one-shoulder cropped top with a high-waisted skirt which parked a word in our minds instantly: Sensous. This full-length attire also had a thigh-high slit and pleats. She rocked her OOTD with pointed-toe pumps and minimal accessories.

Next and the final seal to her day included a deep brown dress with one shoulder, a body-hugging silhouette, ruched detail, and a thigh-high slit. Mala wore this maxi number with snake-printed pumps. Ponytails have her vote. What about you?

