Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's monochrome twinning looks have the temps soaring: Yay or Nay?

Fans of black outfits, hear us out! Here are two outfit references that will show you how to deliver next-level looks. One is for the lazy and cosy sweatsuit girl and the other who loves casuals that can make any soul swoon. Don't forget to tell us which is your type. It does feel like black ensembles are in any form are made to give us a look at unbeatable glamour. If you are as over the moon as we are to replicate these chic looks as served by Bollywood besties, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, let's get to it already.

These two stunners often have a great flair for twinning that looks do look like their everyday game. And, their lunch look at designer Manish Malhotra's residence with friends was no-fail, rather a striking shot at how well a winning look with your girl pal can be curated. Bebo chose a black oversized top that came with a frayed crew-neckline, Givenchy's brand logo in white, short sleeves, and a pocket that's usually spotted on sweatshirts. Her monochrome look was wrapped up with faux leather pants straight-fit pants that bore side slits. Her peep-toe footwear and simple accessories like a watch, ring, bracelets, and Hermès black handbag made for smart picks. Bebo tied her tresses into a low ponytail and chose a kohl-rimmed eye look to glam up her eyes.

Mala styled herself up in a black sweatshirt with a mock neck and combined this with matching sweatpants, both from Essentials. The Hello Hello dancer's outfit too bore white logo prints same as Kareena's. See how you pay attention to details when you want a statement with your friend? She rounded out her look with pointed-toe pumps and a white quilted clutch. She had her eyebrows groomed and fill-in, eyes coloured metallic pink, and hair pulled back and tied into a low ponytail.

Whose look do you love more? Let us know in the comments below.

