Malaika Arora in a bandana printed co ord set defined comfortably cool style: Yay or Nay?

No matter how bright, alive or dull our day looks, the concept of comfort stays vital. January has suddenly taken a crazy turn with the partial lockdown and it feels like we can easily predict cosy and lazy days. So, what outfits would be at play? Think sweatpants, shorts, joggers, shirts, or suits that say WFH look done right. If you've called these passé thinking you'll be going to the office every day, think of it as a bubble that's burst already.

If you want to ditch the traditional office wear like tailored suits, jeans, or formals that fit the workwear category, here's something that can show you how to take a cool break (style-wise). Don't want to swaddle yourself with warm outfits? This reference right here is perfect and can be your safe bet for days.

The 48-year-old will easily put you on team chic with her outstanding outfit choices. Today, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city post a salon session dressed in a spiffy co-ordinated bandana printed set coloured in triple shades, namely, green, white and black. The collared and cropped shirt came with full sleeves and was teamed with high-waist shorts that bore an elastic waistband and a scalloped-like embroidered hem. It also had two cute slits at the sides and a tie-up detail.

Mala's perfect to lounge in kind of an outfit was kept sporty with white shoes. She wore a simple black mask and her eyebrows were well-drawn. Her freshly blown and styled tresses were too pretty!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

