Malaika Arora in Blumarine's thigh-high slit yellow gown defined glorious party style glamour; Yay or Nay?

Rainy days are here and so is some magic. The clouds may cast their shadow but we have Malaika Arora to show us that sunshine is around and does exist to brighten our sartorial looks. Up your style knowledge with the happy colour of the season, it's officially the yellow movement. From maternity to party style, Bollywood ladies are living a peppy life with this hue. Say hello as you should to the ones that add glamour to your closet, in this case, a gown.

Swept our hearts again! Here's the most right hue and as a fashion geek, what does your style book say? If it's the colour of the hour, follow this style track. Styled by Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Mala just added fire to our day's scroll time. As ready as ever to take inspiration from this fashion star, this halter-neck Blumarine ensemble is the one to flood your night with a bombardment of compliments. It is absolute to own the maximum spotlight in the room you step in, this floor-sweeping monotone lightweight and flowy attire featured a criss-cross strappy detail at the back and a satin cowl neckline which had another lit lace embroidered bralette to spice it up. Now, this is true Mala behaviour, she loves a look that one will never forget.

All the fire that she looked at here took more shape with the thigh-high slit. This getup was wrapped up with gold ankle-strap stilettos, elongated drop earrings, and rings. A wavy hairdo and dewy makeup ruled her beauty game.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

