Malaika Arora in a bright green dress by Wilhja x Viange Vintage: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes sure all eyes are on her as she opts for a bright green dress. Check it out
20188 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora in a bright green dress by Wilhja x Viange Vintage: Yay or Nay?Malaika Arora in a bright green dress by Wilhja x Viange Vintage: Yay or Nay?
Malaika Arora has been making quite the news recently with some of the most stunning outfits and let’s e honest, we all feel like pulling off the daring ensembles she pulls off with utmost ease. While her outfits have become a topic of many headlines, her gym looks and reality TV comments have surely won many hearts. 

Today we’re back with yet another look by the diva and this time around she’s keeping things quirky and fun. For her day of judging the reality dance show, India’s Best Dancer, she made sure all eyes were on her. She chose a rather avant-garde tulle number in a bright green tone that did really manage to grab eyeballs. The tulle definitely stole the show while the layers covered most of Malaika’s toned body but the short hem showed off her long legs. She styled the layered dress with a black belt that cinched the waist. 

Arora also made quite the statement as she let the dress do the talking and pulled her hair up in a bun. Adding to it, she chose to accessorise it with a pair of gold ear studs. Furthermore, she styled the bright green dress with a pair of black mesh stockings and matching pumps that added height to her tall, lean frame. While she made quite a lot of people laugh as she posted on Instagram with a picture that said she looks like a cabbage. Here’s what she said: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I take being vegan very seriously........ #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

