Malaika Arora brings the cool in a tank top and sweatpants styled with Chanel's quilted bag; Yay or Nay?

Are we back to sending thanks to tank tops? It's easy to see why it's stirred up a sensation amongst stars. Your Bollywood celebrities have cemented a love so strong towards these especially Malaika Arora. All the fashion preachers including us have told you why jackets and knitted sweaters are the staples you need to count on. But what's also unavoidable at times is that the heat could get to you and have you looking for something comfortable and breathable. Find yourself a new dig here: A grey tank top.

When Mala wears it, we know it definitely checks certain boxes we may have in mind such as easy styling, perfectly fitting, and statement-making. Need an everyday top? Time to get used to a tank top's versatility. From drinks to dinners and where else? While you build your list, we'll decode the 48-year-old's latest look. It was last week she gave this grey tank top her vote for the first time as she took it to the airport. Falling in love with its amazing fit is us for the second time now. So, if you could pick one, which one would it be?

There is one for the jeans fan and the next for the one who adores athleisure. Unlike the previous look, her OOTN had a tank top untucked. Its chicness stayed the same with contrast stitch detail. Malaika teamed this sleeveless number with ivory sweatpants which featured a drawcord and had a flared silhouette. She also styled her uber-chic look with sneakers and black sunnies and a Chanel quilted black bag. Reminds you of another starlet who owns a similar bag? Kriti Sanon. Nothing like a simple makeup and hairdo.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times her glam rounds in neon green made us stop and swoon