Malaika Arora brought a regal party charm in Alina Anwar Couture's sequin dress; Yay or Nay?

Sequins are the high-octane glamour we need today and until death does us apart. It continues to define love and yet keeps us magically enticed. The one that sure ignites the party soul in us to add some sparkle to our closet. You can have oodles of sequins in all the right ways with a dress and we say this much assurance as the queen of an oomph game is back, keep calm, just get reading and bookmarking!

What's a style miss? Malaika Arora would understand only the tone of a well-done hit of a look. Just when we were patiently waiting to leave our little black dress on read, she showed us green is in but make it midi. Sequins are a win when parties are all you can think of and Mala continues to be a Mala who knows what it takes to be the best dressed. Her latest look calls for a term: Obsessed.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the 48-year-old rocked a peacock blue sleeveless Alina Anwar Couture dress that looked its bright and beautiful best. Having set the glam stage on fire at all times, this midi dress was no different. The sleeveless ensemble bore the silhouette of a bodycon and looked much like the sensuous part with a plunging neckline.

The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer's natty getup went subtle with accessories as she kept it fuss-free with hoop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos. Malaika's hair was styled into waves with a middle partition and her makeup consisted of a neutral-toned pout, black-winged eyeliner and groomed eyebrows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

