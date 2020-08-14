Malaika Arora celebrates Independence Day in a Manish Malhotra lehenga: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora goes down the desi route as she celebrates Independence Day in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Check it out

While the world is still dealing with the pandemic, we're all making an effort to get things back to normal. is one of those few people from Bollywood who has resumed work and is back to judge the reality show. So, while the diva celebrated Independence Day in advance, she made sure to stick to her traditional roots and go desi for the day. Malaika is not someone who sticks to traditional Indian attires, so it's always fresh and new when she plays dress-up.

Considering how extra Ms Arora is, she went all out in a silver lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The OTT lehenga features embellishments all over as the voluminous puffy lehenga skirt gracefully brushed the floors. She styled it with an equally heavily worked up blouse with strappy details on the shoulder and the back. The skimpy blouse showed enough of her toned midriff while the dupatta was loosely draped on her shoulders.

Malaika styled her silver outfit with soft waves that were set in a sleek centre part. Like always, her glam was flawless with a dewy base and definition around the eyes.

We loved the desi look on Malaika and cannot wait to see more of it in the diva. What are your thoughts about it? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Malaika Arora steps out in an all black casual outfit: Yay or Nay?

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Which celeb looks the best in black? VOTE

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×