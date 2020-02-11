Malaika Arora channels her inner diva in a black ensemble by Gaurav Gupta; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes a stunning statement as she dons a black ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Check it out

In recent times, fashion has become a very important part of every celebrity’s personality and there’s no denying that. From ’s quirky style to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic and elegant ensembles, each celebrity is now making sure to discover their own style statements. Now, running in this race is also who has been making sure to look her best any and everywhere. From wearing pantsuits at the airport to rocking some of the most stunning ensembles on the red carpet, the diva is definitely raising the bar high and there’s absolutely no denying that!

Yesterday, Ms Arora made a stunning statement in a gorgeous jumpsuit by Gaurav Gupta. The actress embraced her curvy body and opted for a strapless wonder with ruffled sleeves that fell off her shoulder. She styled the textured top with a pair of black high-waisted flared pants that perfectly fit her long toned legs and later transcended to brush the floors.

While her all-black outfit was enough to steal the show, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress glammed up for the look with bold black smokey eyes that perfectly complemented her attire. Brushed in eyebrows, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip added more to the glam. Arora then accessorised the look with a pair of gold dangle earrings and carefully tucked her hair back to give them full attention.

We are quite the fans of the look, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More