Malaika Arora in Christian Dior anorak and Louis Vuitton bag shows us how to look ready to fly; Yay or Nay?

Jackets are back in a big way. It's only fitting that not all summer essentials stand a chance to be your continued favourite anymore. If you are to squeeze your favourites and make these look monsoon-friendly, some tricks from fashion mavericks can do you good. Our desire to wear something fashionable stays undying and yes we do not want to be tricked into rocking ensembles that may not comfort us well. So, thank goodness for a jacket that can be the most adaptable and tweakable. Malaika Arora has influenced us again but here's what is cuter.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer was pictured at the Mumbai airport last night with beau Arjun Kapoor to ring in the latter's birthday celebrations. Off they left to the city of romance and fashion, Paris, in style! It's no revelation that they leaned hard into doing what they do best, we meant fashion. Both their outfits gave uber-chic impressions. But, we have a question for you? It's Friday and do we mention the obvious drill? Time for a flashback moment.

What does Mala's anorak remind you of? She proved it's cool to wear your sibling's outfit or say get yourself the same so you can go all matchy. Amrita Arora donned this Christian Dior jacket with a hoodie to two different restaurants once with Kareena Kapoor Khan and next with her sister dearest Malaika itself. She styled this once with biker shorts and next as a dress, both included on-fleek booties.

Here's how Mala styled her travel look. She wore the made-in-Italy ensemble which featured a Dior Oblique motif, a zip neckline, multiple pockets, and a hoodie. It had an embroidered detail that spelled the brand's name in caps. The 48-year-old rounded off her look with black combat boots and a Louis Vuitton tote bag. Her untied hair was styled all sleek but her nails stole the show. She indeed looked red-y for a vacation.

Whose style has your vote? Malaika or Amrita? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo promotional looks will make you yearn for the return of fabulous summer days