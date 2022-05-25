Malaika Arora in Christian Dior's bralette and sequin pants showed us how to stop, stare & shine; Yay or Nay?

Another night, another don't keep calm moment. Eternal fashion star, we bow down to you. Malaika Arora's style is often indicative of edgy looks and turns out that last night she dressed up as the life of a party. A very Mala-like one step out of her abode, and she's photographed. Her style comes with a warning of never fitting in, rather doing the offbeat. Stop everything you're up to right now and look at this inspiration because here's an advocate who made a case for how to shine the loudest this season.

The mother-of-one has a bevy of pants that are probably very unlikely to comprehend. But, that's the beauty of pulling off something modish every single time. Malaika's theme for the party yesterday was glitzy glamour and girl, did she deliver big? The 48-year-old picked out a white Christian Dior bralette as the printed straps projected the fashion brand's name. This cropped athleisure wear was designed with stretch viscose and had the fit of a bandeau.

Here's a spiffy reminder you never asked for but happy to serve for the love of fashion. Move over your daily jeans, and go sparkle in a sequin holographic flared trousers. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star had her party look dialled up the glamour with oomph and a natty flair as she chose a white and silver embellished hobo bag and very clashing pointed-toe metallic pink pumps.

As for accessories, Malaika opted for a single chain with a cross pendant and stacked handcuffs. She also painted her nails yellow to keep them all jazzy. With her hair tied into a high ponytail and makeup so very pink, this bombshell look has a thumbs up from our end. Although, we'd like to see different coloured pumps.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai to Emily Ratajkowski; Divas who looked glorious in black dresses