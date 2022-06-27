Malaika Arora in a cropped shirt and trousers defined a summer-apt look under the Paris sky; Yay or Nay?

What does your day look like? Gloomy and packed with grey skies ready to pour? But, it looks like Malaika Arora is having a bright vacation in Paris (evil eye emoticon activated). Wherever she goes, her ten-star-worthy sartorial game is the one that will have even a non-fashionista engaged. She's defining love to us from miles away through her outfit changes, binging on fries, and looking like a ray of sunshine herself with her man, Arjun Kapoor beside her. Did you see their low-key twinning look? They're a dream team!

When in Paris, dress up like one they say. And, did Mala exceed our expectations? As always the answer isn't hard to guess. A yes and a big yes. Be it with how she jetted off from the Mumbai airport in Christian Dior's anorak to neon pleated ensemble and next was her cropped shirt. Summer, don't be a bummer, come back to us. Mala picked out a white shirt that had black embroidered detail and a single button fastened while the rest stayed open to give a peek of her black bralette.

The 48-year-old's edgy OOTD also included high-waisted grey flared trousers with a white waistband which leaned entirely on the formal side, sophisticated to put it out better. She made these look compelling with a white baseball cap, she's undoubtedly a cap person now. The frenzy continued here and she also chose a black handbag that had fringes and typography scribbled like a cool thing in caps. She rounded off her look with turquoise-hued sports shoes and her lips were beautifully red and vibrant, thanks to the lipstick that worked like magic.

