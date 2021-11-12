Malaika Arora in Daisy's off shoulder gown showed us that white is the hue every bride needs: Yay or Nay

For a bride whose boredom kicks in at the minute you hear of sarees and lehengas, you know your best answer is a gown that promises a jolt of glamour. It's the day of your dreams, meaning your ensemble needs to look and feel as promising as the vows made. A white gown can be for everyone if you may give it a go. It's simply extravagant and here's when Malaika Arora showed how beautiful it can look.

Read this look as instantly entrancing worthy of being on a bride who can't wait to walk down the aisle. The diva made an awe-striking statement in Daisy’s, a Chennai-based bridal designer’s mermaid gown as she walked the ramp last month. The off-shoulder gown boasts highly elevated details that made a mark with intricate white bead work that ran on the lace ensemble. It had a cute touch of floral embroidered work towards the hem of the floor-length dress. Looking like a princess, this look was dripping with elegance and hotness in equal parts. The scalloped sleeves and tulle attached to the gown which sat as a train was no exception to how gorgeous something can get.

Call yourself an absolute diva with accessories, makeup, and hairdo that can make no false moves. Tie your tresses into a low ponytail and get a white bow to make you look adorable like a real-life fairy. Further, add a diamond-studded necklace and a single sparkly fingering. Go for dewy makeup with full-on pink blush, eyebrows groomed and drawn with no mishaps, a mauve pout, eyeliner on point, and glittery eyelids. For the one who doesn’t mind a little too much of the glam, here’s how to work the look of your most special day the easiest way.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

