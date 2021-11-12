Malaika Arora in Daisy's off shoulder gown showed us that white is the hue every bride needs: Yay or Nay

For a bride whose boredom kicks in at the minute you hear of sarees and lehengas, you know your best answer is a gown that promises a jolt of glamour. It's the day of your dreams, meaning your ensemble needs to look and feel as promising as the vows made. A white gown can be for everyone if you may give it a go. It's simply extravagant and here's when Malaika Arora showed how beautiful it can look. 

 

Read this look as instantly entrancing worthy of being on a bride who can't wait to walk down the aisle. The diva made an awe-striking statement in Daisy’s, a Chennai-based bridal designer’s mermaid gown as she walked the ramp last month. The off-shoulder gown boasts highly elevated details that made a mark with intricate white bead work that ran on the lace ensemble. It had a cute touch of floral embroidered work towards the hem of the floor-length dress. Looking like a princess, this look was dripping with elegance and hotness in equal parts. The scalloped sleeves and tulle attached to the gown which sat as a train was no exception to how gorgeous something can get.

 

malaika arora daisy white fashion1 bride gown

 

Call yourself an absolute diva with accessories, makeup, and hairdo that can make no false moves. Tie your tresses into a low ponytail and get a white bow to make you look adorable like a real-life fairy. Further, add a diamond-studded necklace and a single sparkly fingering. Go for dewy makeup with full-on pink blush, eyebrows groomed and drawn with no mishaps, a mauve pout, eyeliner on point, and glittery eyelids. For the one who doesn’t mind a little too much of the glam, here’s how to work the look of your most special day the easiest way.

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

 

