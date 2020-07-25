Malaika Arora dances her way in a gold dress by Malak El Ezzawy; Yay or Nay?

In a few pictures shared by Malaika Arora’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, the star is seen dancing her way in a gorgeous gold dress.

If you’ve missed Yay or Nays just like us, you’re in for a treat! For more than 3 months, we’ve not seen any celebrity step out and even if they did, they were either out in their sweats or some of the comfiest athleisure. While things are starting to go back to normal, we’re quite happy about the fact that celebs will now go back to dressing up! While everyone is trying to go back to the new normal, they are also making sure to do that in a stylish way.

Yesterday, made quite the bang in her gorgeous mini dress as she stepped out to judge a reality show. For the day, she opted to keep things fun in a full-sleeved mini dress by Malak El Ezzawy. The dress featured a turtleneck and it further ruched around the thighs to give her curvy frame some definition. Adding to it, she styled the gold number with a pair of fishnet stockings.

For her glam, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress kept things glamorous with a soft smokey eye, flawless base and a brown-tinted lip. Adding to it, she let her outfit have its moment and pulled her hair back in a centre-parted ponytail that gracefully brushed her back.

We’re always a fan of all the metallic outfit Malaika pulls off and to be honest, this time we loved her dress sans the stockings!

Credits :maneka harishinghani

