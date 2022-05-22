Malaika Arora in Dandelion's co-ordinated skirt set made a case for a sweet summer-fied look; Yay or Nay?

Nobody loves a smidge of yellow this season. It's more like you go all-out with the hue or it's an incomplete summer already. As you trawl through fashion pages that are painted in shades of Cannes, we haven't failed to give attention to what we could use on days when we want to just stop going big on OTT glam. Well, if you've also trying to pay attention to what celebrities are opting for say a little more than a lot, it's the coordinated set. Easy to wear, pose and strut around with, you can never be lost in the world of ensembles when you have these combos screaming "perfect, pick-me-up soon".

If fashion notes are to be picked up, it's always a good place to start from Malaika Arora's latest looks. The 48-year-old rocked Dandelion's two-piece set from the Vintage Boulevard collection which featured Felicity's off-shoulder top coloured in yellow and with floral prints in shades of coral pink, fern green, and white being the first to steal the show as anybody could make the most obvious guess.

The mother-of-one rocked this cropped Bardot number that also had ruffles placed to give it a cute lift. The Kaal Dhamaal dancer rocked the same with a high-waisted button-down midi skirt with fabric buttons and a slit at the front. Mala rocked this Rs. 5600 combo gorgeously and looked complete as she opted for her current favourite accessories, the Saint Laurent black leather shoulder bag and Chloé's woody logo-print canvas slides. Looks like the stunning girl ditched her blue denim baseball cap in favour of this NY, quite nice we say. Her hair was tied into a low bun and she wore a bright lipstick on to give her OOTD a smooth finish.

