Malaika Arora dazzles in a sequin dress by The Dolls Fashion House; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora gives head to toe sequin her stamp approval and here’s how. Take a look!

has been undaunted by any fashion trend that comes her way. She is always up to put a new twist to any silhouette, colour or trend. Her approach towards fashion is bold and fearless. She is a trailblazer in the truest sense when it comes to fashion. Maybe that is what makes her one of the best dressed divas of Bollywood. From impeccable gym looks to power pantsuits, Malaika Arora is on a roll. The 46 year old actress, hits it out of the park again with this number.

The 46 year old actress opted for a sequin number by The Dolls Fashion House. The dress had a deep plunging neckline and was ruched below the waist. The slightly puffy sleeves added more detailing to her bodycon sequin dress. She decided to slip on a pair of metallic stilettos. For her glam, she went with neutral makeup and effortlessly done waves. The actress full on embraced the sequin fever as she chose a headband of the same fabric as her dress. We can honestly say that this look couldn’t be pulled by anyone better than Malaika!

We are ardent fans of Malaika Arora’s risque take on fashion and we couldn’t have appreciated this look more! What do you think about her look? Comment below and let us know.

