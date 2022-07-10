Malaika Arora in a Dilnaz Karbhary ivory saree defined sheer ethnic royalty; Yay or Nay?

Where there are weddings, rings aren't the only best friends you need. Don't forget the boss of all things head-turning also known as your ensemble. So, whoever told you that diamonds are a girl's bestie, certainly didn't own a saree. A saree, call it old or new, it's timeless, stunning, and ever on a rocking spree. It's that promise of elegance it bestows on you and good for us, it just doesn't know the limit. As weddings are our most happy place to be, here's your look at a heavenly saree as approved by Malaika Arora.

Monsoon may not necessarily have an upside to offer when you have a saree in mind but to look spot-on is always a spectacular idea, so why must you say no? As a wedding guest, end your night with a bang. And, on that note, may we introduce you to a gorgeous saree? Maneka Harisinghani picked out a Dilnaz Karbhary ivory saree for the mother-of-one.

Mala looked like a sparkling beauty, perfect for an awards night. This netted ensemble featured an exquisite spread of sequins and pearls, some placed meticulously in floral patterns. It went on ooze elegance also through the feathered hem which rightfully glammed up the overall look of the saree even more. This was clubbed with a strappy plunging neckline bustier-style blouse that had pearls to showcase maximum royalty. The 48-year-old's hair was tied into a low bun with wavy tendrils left easy and was accessorised with rings, circular pearl earrings from Anāash, and Ahikoza's silver textured clutch. A shimmery touch was added with eyeshadows and a matte lipstick helped to wrap up her ethnic look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

