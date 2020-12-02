Malaika Arora ditches her pants for a stunning pair of knee high boots: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora puts on her party shoes as she steps out in the city. Check it out

White shirts have always managed to make any and everybody look good. From the office to evening parties, a crisp white shirt has the power to make you look good any and everywhere. Now, all you need to do is style it well depending on the occasion. also seems to be a big fan of her white shirts and she's often showing the world how to look good in the classic number.

Just last night the actress stepped out looking her stylish best, courtesy of her white shirt! Ms Arora chose an oversized white shirt that doubled as a dress. She ditched her pants and showed off her long toned legs. The actress looked her stunning best as she cinched her baggy shirt around the waist with a belt bag. The snakeskin bag was surely a trendy addition to the look. Talking about trendy, it was Malaika's choice of footwear that stole the show. She chose for a pair of snakeskin printed knee-high heeled booties that created a statement!

With the baggy shirt on top and glamorous shoes on the bottom, Malaika struck a perfect balance of fashion and comfort. For the night, she put her hair in a messy bun and covered most of her face with a black mask. With a little definition around the eyes, she completed her look.

We are quite the fan of this look and we can say that it's officially winter boot season (at least in this sometimes hot, sometimes cold Mumbai weather!) What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

