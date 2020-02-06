Malaika Arora dresses to kill in an ultra shimmery number by Evyatar Myor: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood diva’s are in love with their sequin numbers. And Malaika Arora has always preferred to take it up a notch. How? Check it out!

, the VJ-turned-actress still appears as she did at the start of her career. Over the years, her sense of style has transformed from a mass appealing one to a more curated one. Other than the usual curiosity like what she eats, what is her workout routine or her skincare routine, what’s the secret to her being a major fashionista has always been the talk of the town. The diva usually prefers body flattering sartorial choices and who are we to complain? She pulls them off like a pro. Malaika Arora yet again serves with a body sculpting sequin number and we are here for it!

Malaika Arora opted for an ultra-glittery sequin number by Evyatar Myor. The outfit consisted of a pristine white sequin long skirt and a silver shimmery top. The 46-year-old diva’s silver number had slit detailing at the side seam. She half-tucked her top in her long white skirt which was ruched at the right side seam. She topped off her ever so shimmery look with a pair of fine cut diamond earrings by Atul Jewellers. For her glam look, she opted for sparkly eye makeup, filled in brows and a bold lip hue.

Though we know that sequin is here to stay and B-town celebs are wholeheartedly embracing it, this look was definitely a nay for us. The long white skirt and the half-tucked in chainmail top was a bad choice. The outfit would have made more sense if it would have been cut from the same fabric. Chainmail and sequin don’t gel together at all. What do you think about Malaika Arora in an ultra-glamorous outfit? Comment below and let us know.

