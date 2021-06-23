Malaika Arora in ethnic outfits: Let's travel down memory lane for the best desi inspo ever

Malaika Arora’s art of styling ethnic attire is second to none. Read more for pleasing proofs.

With as your fashion guru, there’s never going to be a dull moment in your style charts. Gifted with stellar dancing skills, the Munni Badnaam Hui star is a show-stealer, to say the least. Be it on the ramp, catch up at her sister’s abode, or as a wedding guest, she’s owned every look by playing a fair game that’s won way too many votes. Looking for a modern and admirable upgrade in donning ethnic silhouettes? If you aren’t up for putting forward mainstream looks, a scroll through her Instagram handle will lead the way for you.

It's time to go big on enticing prints, glitz, and eye-soothing colours. Caution: These looks are infectious and will have you scouring for them as soon as possible.

The high-shine saree by Manish Malhotra was doused in shades of brown and self sequins embroidery with top-notch mastery. She clubbed it with a silk blouse and mirror-work jewellery. Are you excited to drape it like Mala for the next wedding-after party you’re planning to give attendance at?

Pinks were born to make statements and here’s the star doing beyond justice. Dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. The dreamy skirt bore sequins that were embroidered in pretty patterns. With a strapless sequinned gold blouse top, dupatta decked in beads and sequins, choker, and studded bangles, she wrapped the look.

Kurta sets will forever have a moment. Try playing with a light-hued outfit. The Bollywood diva wore the gold embroidered cream long kurta top with wide-legged pants. She layered it up with a pastel blue Dupatta by Seema Khan. Add a sparkly touch with studded statement earrings.

Indian weaves have a blissful aura. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani seemed to favour a Patan Patola saree. She opted for a red drape that was designed with white alphabets and geometric patterns in blue. She teamed the look with oxidized jewellery and a black close-neck blouse.

Get ready to glisten in a metallic gold skirt. Malaika paired the dazzling crush tissue skirt with a turtleneck black full-sleeved top and emerald layered neckpiece.

Which ensemble do you wish to snag? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always nailed floral looks and here are the outfits that deserve to be on your radar

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×