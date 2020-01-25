Malaika Arora in a Evyatar Myor holographic gown looks nothing short of a goddess: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora gives futuristic fashion her stamp approval in a holographic gown. Check it out!

has always been audacious about her fashion choices. The diva is never afraid to put a spin to any trend you throw her way. Be it a pantsuit, a dress or a desi ensemble, there is no denying that she pulls it off so very eloquently. The 46-year-old stunner bowls us over with her fashion choices and we just can’t get enough of her. Her outlook towards fashion is bold, trailblazing and eccentric, that is what makes her one of the best dressed divas of Bollywood.

And she does it yet again! Malaika Arora opted for a stunning piece by Evyatar Myor and left us dumbfounded. The pristine white one-shoulder dress had a holographic sheen. The dress was pinched together at the waist with a silver belt and had a thigh high slit. She paired her gorgeous gown with silver metallic stilettos. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup with perfectly done smokey eyes and brushed out brows. She topped off her glamorous look with a pair of fine cut diamonds by Irasva Jewellery. What we didn’t appreciate about this look is Malaika’s hairdo. The low ponytail ruins the otherwise perfect look for us.

What do you guys think about Malaika Arora’s futuristic look? Comment below and let us know.

