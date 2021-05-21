Malaika Arora is a fashion QUEEN and we'll tell you WHY

If you love Malaika Arora for her dancing moves, have you seen what her fashion sense can do? We’ve chosen our favourites for all the days to come.

Each time you listen to the Munni Badnaam Hui song, who pops up on your mind? No brownie points for making the most obvious guess. ’s personality is such that she leaves a spark in all that she does. Never the actor to demure away from dancing up on stage or while serving a unique sense of style. Her Instagram feed proved to us all that there is no dearth of outfits in her closet.

Come winter or summer, bank on her pictures to play the style guide for you even if they entail larger-than-life outfits. If you wish to leave a lasting impression the next time you dress up, here’s our favourite list. You can thank us right away.

Malaika Arora is always the one to put up a hot show. Here’s just another time, she’s doing so in a white digital print shirt dress and knee-high boots.

Do you have way too many weddings to mark your attendance at and find it befuddling to gather clothes? Add this pastel blue and silver lehenga set to your wish list from Manish Malhotra’s Taban collection. Malaika showed that this silver sequin attire does not require a chunk of jewellery to get her ready rather a diamond maang tikka would work its magic alone.

Got no vacay spot to hit but you can always keep your beachwear ready. Are you beach babe too? Here’s a suggestion: Get a Croatian embroidery top and shorts that can be worn above your bikini.

Basking in the sun? Make it fashion this time around with a mask on. Malaika does it just like a fashion diva by sporting a schiffli tube top, patchwork denim jacket, and rugged denim jeans.

Looking for a gown that fits best for a post-wedding party? Here’s the formula to looking all ravishing in red! Get your hands on this red tuxedo blazer ball gown by Benchellal. Featuring the lapel extended at the shoulder, voluminous sash wrapped around the hips and the buckled waist belt is sure to help you steal all the limelight.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

