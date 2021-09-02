Malaika Arora in a Gemy Maalouf’s pleated gown shows how to make your outfit the life of a party; Yay or Nay?

What good is a party with less glam or very little glow? So, while your quest to look at every bit of the diva comes naturally, let your outfit get some credit too. So, if mini dresses or shorts were all that you looked up to, here's an inspiration your heart would love to double tap on. Bringing the right edge is in this metallic gown.

As you return to the life you’ve may have missed, this Gemy Maalouf’s pleated gown from the Fall/Winter 20/21 collection is the gold standard of party outfits. This dreamy ensemble was designed with a plunging neckline and a knot detail that separated the bodice from the flare that opened into an alluring look. Those exaggerated wide long sleeves welcomed drama modishly and it sure contributed towards upping the sensuous potential of the entire look. A great pick for cocktail nights, this will never promise havoc. This isn’t the first time Malaika has given us style tips with groundbreaking outfits from sequin sarees to gowns that are surely focused on packing a mesmerising punch. Caution: You’ll probably never get over the high of how perfect these silhouettes can look on you.

Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani wrapped the look with gold accessories like fingerings and bangles. The shimmer-high eyelids, well-groomed eyebrows, perfect pout, and those breezy waves helped to put the resplendent number together.

