Malaika Arora in Giles Deacon's corset dress proved Christmas was all about quirk and glamour: Yay or Nay?

We just wrapped up the merriest festival and we're onto the next one already. New Year's we see you on a happier note despite the night curfew and restrictions that will be in place. Who said you can't have a joyous night with your family at home? No amount of celebration is ever enough with the ones who mean the world to you. So, serve up not just a great dinner, we're hinting at killing your fashion game as well.

Here's an inspiration that mostly speaks Christmas but they say fashion isn't for the believers of following rules. Meaning, make it eccentric and hot. To ring in 2022 on a brighter, classier, and chicer note, you simply have to re-create Malaika Arora's look. The 48-year-old hit the festival yesterday in a not-so-common tone. An element of fun ruled her day's look as she headed to celebrate the joyous day with her family.

Tanya Ghavri styled the Anarkali Disco Chali diva in Giles Deacon's creation. Known for his play of marvellous prints, this mini bustier dress is simply superb to look at. The silk satin dress featured double straps and a plunging neckline. This mini dress also had heaps of scribble-like prints that ran over it all in shades of black and red. For all you know, this would solely be the reason you'd do a double-take with this dress post-New Year's celebration as well. The dress that opened into a flare-like skirt made it look a lot cuter with a black velvet belt that was wrapped around her waist.

To keep it extraordinarily fabulous, Mala took green earrings, a black bag with a brown strap, and pointed-toe red pumps out. It's her hairdo that kept our eyes so fixated on her for she twisted and clipped her tendrils at sides and let the rest look princess-like with structured waves. Her pout was super red, skin so dewy and pretty.

Is this look a Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Tara Sutaria showed us how to get our glam kickstarted with white dresses