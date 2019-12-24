Malaika Arora gives all men a run for their money in a power look by Black Coral; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora nails the power look right in a pantsuit and bowtie as she decks up for an event. Check it out

is clearly on a roll as recently, she has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the industry. From her personal life to her stunning gym looks, the actress has clearly been making sure all eyes are on her. Not just that, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is also proving to be a pro at fashion and her past looks are enough proof of it! From casual shirt dresses to impeccable red carpet ensembles, Ms Arora is clearly setting the bar high when it comes down to fashion.

Yesterday, Ms Arora added another look to her list of impeccable attires and this one is clearly giving all men a run for their money. Malaika rocked the power suit by Black Coral as she stepped out for an event in the city. She opted for baggy patent leather pants that bore a paper bag waist that was rolled up at the hem. She styled it with a classic crisp white shirt that was neatly tucked into the pants. Adding to it all, she layered the look with a gold jacket that gave us major 'Old Hollywood' vibes. She then made sure all eyes are on her as she accessorised her power look with a black bow tie.

Ms Arora then let her outfit do all the talking as she styled her straight hair in a centre part that brushed her back. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with bold smokey eyes, flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and matte lips.

While the look was a solid one, it was clearly a great twist to the classic power suit and we are all for it! However, we thought that the patent leather pants and the gold jacket, both being statement pieces did fight for attention. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

