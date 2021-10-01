Malaika Arora gives princess vibes in a GLISTENING gold gown on the red carpet: Yay or Nay?

knows how to make an appearance on the red carpet! The diva has never shied away from getting her glam game on for events. Last evening, Malla stepped out on the red carpet of an event and was joined by Kriti Sanon. For this, she dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown that came with sheer panelling at her neck.

Malaika Arora was every bit glamorous in a gorgeous gold gown at the event she headed to last night. Her princess-like opulent number featured a sheer neckline with a gold panel detailed bust. The fit-and-flare gown flattered her hourglass silhouette and even came with a thigh-high slit which then opened up into a long, floor-sweeping train.

The diva accessorised the look with statement earrings, centre-parted hair pinned up before her ears, an emerald clutch and holographic stilettos.

Malla's makeup, too, deserves a special mention. The diva's look involved a flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy brown lips topped off with loads of bronzer completed the star's look for the evening.

We loved her glamorous gown that was perfect for the red carpet and it's safe to say that the diva has missed dressing up for red carpets as well! What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora's latest red carpet look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

