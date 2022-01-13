Malaika Arora is a glitter goddess in Manish Malhotra's cut out sequin dress: Yay or Nay?

The pandemic seems like it is going to take forever to go and we won't go on a rant for once because we've become advocates of virtual parties now. No such thing as too much cheer, isn't it? Oh, did we forget to add, 'more dresses the better? If you're looking for glamour, glitter and comfort, all at one go, we aren't here to let your demands die, hence we bring to you an outfit inspiration that'll make it the greatest night for you.

Warning: A lot of oomph to deal with. If you're here, we're guessing you've signed up for a remarkable style lesson and are ready to break up with zero-fashionable dresses. With Malaika Arora on a perpetual spiffy board, you'll always take the world by surprise. Yes, we just called the 48-year-old the one and true bombshell. Sequins on your mind? We always have Miss Arora on our minds. Here's why. Dressed in Manish Malhotra's jaw-droppingly hot ensemble, she was styled by Maneka Harisinghani for a dance show. The light green number came with a vivid pop of neon green and had it littered gorgeous with circular sequins and also featured side cut-out details.

In true Mala's stupendous sartorial sense, this mini dress looked bold and fabulous. Making us want to snag it already. This fuzzy ensemble with a V-neck also consisted of shoulder pads and two slits placed at the ends of both sleeves. Earrings were out of question clearly and her rings from Ineze go well with her dress. Pointed-toe pumps brought a spiffy side of its own to her OOTD and her super high ponytail with waves grazing her shoulders looked just fantastic. We dig that highlighter on her face.

Would you wear this dress to a party? Let us know in the comments below.

