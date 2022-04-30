Malaika Arora is a gorgeous showstopper for Asra & floored us in her deep red lehenga; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is one of the stars whose style stays young and trendy just like her. She can pull off almost all looks with utmost ease and has never shied away from trying anything risque, fun and glamorous making those three words her style statement! While her recent sequin embellished bodycon midi dress stole our hearts, she completely floored us at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in her showstopper avatar. The gorgeous actress looked every bit regal in a stunning red lehenga that channelled her inner diva!

Playing muse for Asra, Malaika Arora’s red lehenga stood out with its offbeat blouse design. It was an amalgamation of traditional Indian and European design with halter-neck detail and leg-o-mutton sleeves. Her bustier embroidered blouse also featured beaded details in the hemline that added to the bridal vibe of the look. Her heavily-embroidered skirt featuring Mughal inspired patterns and intricate embellishments was a testament to Indian craftsmanship. The look was styled in such a way that let the lehenga do all the talking. She ditched all accessories, tried her hair back into a sleek ponytail and wore dewy makeup that was subtle and serene. Nude lips, lots of highlighter, well-groomed brows, falsies and perfect contouring made sure the diva’s face looked flawless!

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s show-stopping look for Asra; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

