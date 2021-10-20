Malaika Arora got her luxe game on with Burberry's co ord set & Giuseppe Zanotti's clutch; Yay or Nay?

No matter what season is upon us, Malaika Arora is exceptionally ready to embrace it and leave the world flabbergasted with fashion as her partner for life. Whether she's wrapping up her ultra-warm leather jackets or going up the sexy route with mini off-shoulder dresses, she can make you catch up on all the style teas you need.

Her gym looks often epitomize comfort and charm. While she mostly picks up neon sports bras or workout shorts to keep her style super accurate and cool, she does throw in black ripped leggings, yoga pants, and more. Malaika was spotted yesterday in a sporty outfit but the one that can work into both airport or street style. 3 ways, one co-ord set from Burberry, can you ask for more? She brought the vintage vibes with a scooped neckline checkered bra top made with a soft stretch jersey which also came with a broad elastic band that appeared via the black hemline. As per the website, it costs approximately Rs. 29,943.04 which she teamed with leggings that matched her top and are priced at Rs. 31,440.40.

The star whose style gets better each time she dons something, picked out a white shirt with side slits and black buttons to layer up her OOTN. The final touches of edge were added to her look with Christian Louboutin pumps and a yellow Giuseppe Zanotti clutch that added a little sunshine to her look under the night sky. Her hair was swept to the side painting a very casual and relaxed picture and she chose to seal the look with groomed eyebrows and a glossy pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

