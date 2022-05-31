Malaika Arora in Gucci's graphic printed tee and track pants goes all-out sporty and spiffy; Yay or Nay?

The T-shirts are so good, we lost the number of takes we've had with these this season. A prime pick throughout the year, but a big-time saviour in the prickly heat of summer, tees are the besties we don't wish to miss. Ever. As we inch closer each day towards learning and breathing fashion, let's see what sort of essentials we could add to our closet as Malaika Arora has chic lessons for the day. With this inspiration, may you find your comfort zone in fashion come rain or shine.

The 48-year-old was spotted at the airport in head-toe-Gucci and guess what? It's so cool, Malaika took the same to Gauri Khan's store in Juhu today. The spiffy sporty look included a tee with a crew neck, colourful graphic printed detail with animals, stars, stripes, and so on, that brought a very circus vibe as it read.

This white number also consisted of the Italian luxury fashion brand's name. The mother-of-one styled the semi-tucked-in t-shirt with track pants from the same brand which had the signature web detailing in shades of brown and striped details on both the sides in green and red.

Looking for some accessories to complement your outfit? Keep it as perfect as Mala chose a black baseball cap with triple stars printed in white. Did you read the word 'stars' for the second time here? That's how you don't miss out on a detail. The Ekwari Tak Le dancer also kept it simple with sunnies, looks like that's the right kind of shade we need. What's your take on her hairdo? Do you like the ponytail or hair left down? Don't leave your lipstick behind, leave some style notes behind maybe?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi to Kriti Sanon: 7 Divas who made a case for summer slay in orange bodycon dresses