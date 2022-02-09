Malaika Arora hits up cool girl mode in a checkered shirt dress, sports bra & Fendi pants: Yay or Nay?

Have all your shirt dresses gathered up some dust? Your (almost) back-to-normality life would appreciate a good style game whether you're going on a shopping spree or hitting the gym every day. We can't entirely rely on loungewear that had our backs in lockdown, because a slightly edgier style never hurts. Sounds like we're forcing a fashion breakup on you? Well, here's a look that has a taste of activewear and a cool-girl's formula, a perfectly playful shirt dress, so you're not entirely missing out on your quarantine style.

We can't think of anybody but Malaika Arora to bring a fabulous style forward. In one such episode of how to be a total slayer, she picked out an oversized classic black and white printed checkered shirt dress which she styled over a black Reebok sports bra and teamed these two with Fendi's black track pants that bore the logo at the sides. This is an absolute fashionable take on how to take a simple shirt dress to the next dashing level in times of winter as the sleeves reach the wrists and if unbuttoned, it can cosy you up well. If you want to head to a workout, just slip off the dress and this will be a sporty chic look. You have versatile ways to re-create and style Mala's OOTN.

The 48-year-old rounded out her look with white shoes and a Christian Dior vertical pouch which she wore as a crossbody bag. The natty queen had her tresses flying along with the breeze and her eyebrows were filled in with no errors.

