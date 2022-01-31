Malaika Arora in a houndstooth printed blazer dress & thigh-high boots has us obsessed for life: Yay or Nay?

Does your mood for the day say cosy and classy? We got you. Dresses have proven to be a worth-it investment in all their glorious forms. It's that party pick you would never regret and then there's the blazer dress that stepped its foot in to make you party like there's no tomorrow. We could all be forever obsessives of these for how spiffy-ly blazer dresses can liven up your sartorial game.

Malaika Arora is indefinitely onto a hot style show and if you too want to shake up your style, here's an outfit that evoked luxe energy and is majorly high on sophistication. Expect no less from Mala who's a big fan of shirt dresses but last night was something that defined out-of-the-world chicness to us. The mother-of-one and her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor headed to Amrita Arora's birthday bash that took place indoors. Mala was sure to be expected in her coolest and dashing avatar and her mini dress makes us want to flirt with it all our life. What a look that just can't be unseen!

The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer rocked a houndstooth printed blazer dress that bore lapels coloured in the print that matched her entire dress and the rest was in black. Quite the edgy touch we love! It also made for a plunging neckline that speaks of the stunning party vibe and this full-sleeved ensemble also had side cut-outs, that's the 48-year-old who dresses up with everything that calls for immediate attention. She further oozed fire with her black leather thigh-high boots, her hoop earrings and clutch did her good. Malaika masked up in black, her smokey eye makeup, nude lipstick, and her sleek hairdo pleased us perfectly.

Is Mala's look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

