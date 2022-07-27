Malaika Arora in House of Eda's strapless gown aces her ready for glamour red look; Yay or Nay?

Come on girl, let's go party! We're convinced that classics were made to not move a single inch away from our eyesight. Red is raging on our screens right now and that's a fierce and fabulous force to vote up. Malaika Arora has gorgeously championed it again in a gown and looks like we're happy to be flattered. There's nothing like treating yourself to glamour even if it feels like you've pulled off the same game before. Given the hue here, you've probably seen it in your dream as well but would cocktail parties be yours to own without a colour so flashy and blazin' good?

This party season, only the spiffiest gown will do and that's this House of Eda monotoned attire. In short, wearing this red outfit translates to soaking in effortless allure at its finest. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Mala rocked a strapless lustre-high column gown. Highlights that score maximum points are the flap attached to the neckline and the broad and elongated sweeping train which was placed behind.

The constant solution to an already winning look depends solely on accessories you pick. Here's a true iconic moment when red meets gold. She set the best kind of mood here as Malaika's look included Misho Designs jewellery such as a chain-link chunky necklace, earrings and rings. Matching your footwear with that of your gown's hue feels like a thing of fashion days you are done with? Keep it updated and elevated with gold pointed-toe pumps as included into this look. The diva rocked a straightened hairdo and a dewy makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

