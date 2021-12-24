Malaika Arora in John Paul Ataker's black gown showed us how to stay party ready in style: Yay or Nay?

The year 2021 had a lot to proffer but the fashion world or us fashionistas somehow stick to making it the year of black. As you clock in the Christmas fun, we hope the party fanatic in you has a bunch of ensembles ready to help you get on the dance floor. If you tried to do away with red and chose black as your colour for the night, give us a high five, and let's continue the monotony colour game for a good, fabulous reason.

Look at this gown on Malaika Arora and tell us you're not keen on adding this to your mood board. If not Christmas we have the next weekend coming up real soon so you can go OTT now or later. We saw the faux leather trend and you know how much the velvet is loved. It's only getting buzzier by the day and the 48-year-old looks so modish, look at how comfortably the full-length number sits on her.

Maneka Harisinghani styled Mala up in John Paul Ataker's stretch velvet cum leather gown. The strappy gown came with an overlap design that held both fabrics super close and a thigh-high slit was as hot as detail can get. It also bore the effect of the drape that was visible on the velvet side. The dress spoke party as much as possible as it paid much attention to details and one such was the triple fringes attached to the leather strap that cascaded with intense panache.

Was this the only heat the Hello Hello dancer would serve up? Her look also had accessories from Joolry's gold entangled chain with green stone which was also a part of her bracelets and rings. She locked her look with ankle strap stilettos that looked perfect with her ensemble. Her tresses were open with waves and her eyelids looked lit with makeup.

