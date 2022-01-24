Malaika Arora keeps her glam game shining bright in Alexandre Vauthier's gold sequin mini dress: Yay or Nay?

That one absolute gift you can give the party-animal in you is a dress that understands an intense-shine mood. If your interest in playing high-glam has piqued to an indescribable level, welcome to today's session on how to never let your party avatar taste defeat. Are you one of those from the can't stop and won't stop with the stunning game? It's another day when the extremely gorgeous Malaika Arora showed us how to go on a fire mode dolled up in a mini outfit.

We get how making a splash in a dress can be quite challenging if it isn't your daily routine. Here's us happily ready to step in to decode a freshly received inspiration that's gone straight to our hearts followed by a party outfit mood board. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Alexandre Vauthier's full-sleeved dress. Gorgeously adorned with a rush of sequins, this ensemble came with shoulder pads, an asymmetric hem, and a broad waistband that imitated the look of a belt. Attached to this was a ruffled detail that made for an eye-catching detail. Want the dress? Head to Tutus Kurniati.

Here comes our favourite party of styling that happens to a corset-like embellished vest that sat inside her dress and cancelled out the plunging neckline look. Nevertheless, it was a show that we didn't see it coming. It's an offbeat choice that has our vote. Mala's look was wrapped with multiple rings, Bija's tear-drop earrings, and pointed-toe pumps that brought its shine. Look at how beautifully her skin has been lit up with a highlighter.

